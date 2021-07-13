Cumberland County I-57 crash in heavy rainfall leads to charges

TOLEDO — A single vehicle crash during heavy rainfall Monday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Cumberland County led to the driver being cited with various charges. Illinois State Police District 12 reported that Hannah Higgs, 40, of Calumet Park was driving north on I-57 near milepost 176 when she lost control of her car in heavy rain at approximately 2 p.m. The vehicle then ran off the roadway to the left and came to rest in the center median.