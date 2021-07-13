Cancel
California State

Governor Gavin Newsom lays out California Comeback Plan

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Bakersfield Channel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom will join state and local leaders in Los Angeles County Tuesday afternoon to lay out the California Comeback Plan. Newsom signed Senate Bill 129 on Monday which addresses the state's budget agreement for 2021-2022. The budget includes the massive economic recovery package -- the $100 billion California Comeback Plan. Officials say it focuses on providing immediate relief to those hit hardest by the pandemic including small businesses.

