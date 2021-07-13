Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Pose' Star Mj Rodriguez Makes History With 2021 Emmy Nomination

By Mike Vulpo
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMj Rodriguez better prepare for her best Emmys pose yet. On Tuesday, Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones announced the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards. Spoiler alert: "Pose" received a whole lot of love from the Television Academy. While the cast and crew are likely celebrating "Pose's"...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Uzo Aduba
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Matthew Rhys
Person
Josh O'connor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Drama Series#Comedy Series#The Television Academy#Fx#Glaad#Lovecraft Country#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Diversity, Firsts and More Facts From the Emmy Nominations

Here are some assorted facts and figures from the nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards:. Fresh off an Oscar win for best original screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which she also directed, Renaissance woman Emerald Fennell has earned an Emmy nomination for acting. She’s up for best supporting actress in a drama for playing Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown.” Fennell previously earned two nominations for her writing and producing of “Killing Eve” in 2019.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Danielle Deadwyler & Whoopi Goldberg Join Chinonye Chukwu’s Orion Film ‘Till’

Chinonye Chukwu’s Orion feature film Till has set Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Mobley and Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg as Emmett’s grandmother Alma Carthan. Till follows Mamie Till-Mobley, whose pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till became a galvanizing moment that helped lead to the creation of the civil rights movement. Mamie’s decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral, and to have Jet magazine publish David Jackson’s funeral photos, was driven by her motivation to ensure people everywhere knew what had happened to her son.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Michaela Coel joins cast of 'Wakanda Forever'; Yasiin Bey to play Thelonious Monk in biopic and more

Michaela Coel is officially headed to Wakanda, Variety has learned. The Emmy-nominated I May Destroy You star has joined the ensemble cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Details on her character have not be released. As previously reported, the film will focus on “furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.” While additional cast has not been confirmed, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the original film. Wakanda Forever hits theaters July 8, 2022.
MoviesEssence

Michaela Coel Joins Black Panther Sequel

Michaela Coel might be joining the warrior women of Wakanda. According to Variety, the screenwriter, author, and performer has joined the cast of the upcoming Black Panther sequel. The follow-up to the 2018 blockbuster is expected to be released in July of 2022. It will be directed by Ryan Coolger...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party

They’ve officially gone public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck subtly made their Instagram debut as a couple after attending her longtime friend Leah Remini’s 51st birthday party together. The “King of Queens” alum shared a slideshow of photos Thursday from her star-studded bash in June and snuck in one black-and-white...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Anna Faris is married! Actor revealed she and fiancé eloped

Anna Faris has taken the plunge again. The former “Mom” star revealed Monday on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she has tied the knot with Michael Barrett. When discussing him in conversation with a guest caller, she referred to Barrett as “my fiancé” before pausing to share: “He's...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Actor Brian Dietzen Offers Support to Former Co-Star Pauley Perrette After She Makes Emotional Plea

Friends have each other’s backs. And that’s certainly the case for former “NCIS” co-stars Pauley Perrette and Brian Dietzen. The two starred alongside each other on “NCIS” for almost 14 years. Perrette played Abby Sciuto and Dietzen plays Jimmy Palmer. And after that many years together onscreen, the actors were bound to form a friendship. So, when Perrette shared an emotional post on Twitter, Dietzen was one of the first to respond. That’s what friends do, right?
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has A Touching Message, Footage For The Fans About The Haves And The Have Nots Series Finale

It’s been a few days now since The Haves and the Have Nots aired its Season 8 and series finale on OWN, marking just under 200 episodes for the longtime show. Now that the dust has settled a little bit and we've talked out all that's happened, I think it’s high time to talk about Tyler Perry’s message regarding the show ending and his experience with OWN ahead of the upcoming projects he has coming up. The prolific and longtime showrunner, writer, and general jack-of-all-trades took to social media to thank the fans for watching, talk the HAHN milestones and reveal more about how the series changed the lives of its cast and crew. (It's spoiler-free so don't fret if you aren't caught up!)
Los Angeles, CAIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Made a Case for Ribcage Pants

Jennifer Lopez just took high-waisted pants to a whole new level. The multi-hyphenate was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon in what can only be described as ribcage pants — as in, trousers that were cut all the way up her torso. She wore the wide-legged pants with a white low-cut top and sky-high platform heels, pulling together a look that was at once sexy and business-chic. She accessorized with a pair of white-framed sunglasses and simple earrings.
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it. The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she...

Comments / 0

Community Policy