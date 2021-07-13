Best high school football players this century, ranked

Trevor Lawrence? Justin Fields? Vince Young? Who are the best high-school football players to emerge on the college recruiting scene this century? Read on for our rundown of the top five-star standouts since 2000 -- a list that contains both legends and tragedies. Our list is based on 247Sports’ All-Time Football Players recruiting rankings, as well as the 247Sports Composite ratings for the recruiting classes of 2021 and 2022.