Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Love & Arbitration: Tinder, Match.com in $50M Class Action Crosshairs as Defense Braces for Attempt at Alternative Dispute Resolution

By Michael A. Mora
Law.com
 11 days ago

A South Florida litigator filed a class action seeking over $50 million in damages in New York federal court against the company behind several of the top online dating services. Marcus W. Corwin founder of Corwin Law. Courtesy photo. Marcus Corwin, the lead attorney and partner at Corwin Law in...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Match Com#Arbitration#Tinder#Class Action#Love Arbitration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawLaw.com

Ethical Issues Presented by Cyber Tech in Attorney-Client Communications

The use of technology in a law office or legal department raises many ethical issues concerning how confidential and privileged electronic information must be stored, shared, and protected. These issues are heightened where attorneys and staff work remotely, as the protections that such information may enjoy in the traditional office setting may not exist at the home office or other remote location.
LawLaw.com

Gibson Dunn Defends Apple in Proposed Class Action Alleging iPhone Updates Decreased Battery Life

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Christopher Chorba and associate Wesley Sze have stepped in to defend Apple in a class action alleging that three iOS software updates released by Apple in April and May 2021 decreased the processing speeds and battery life of iPhones. The case was filed June 7 in California Northern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:21-cv-04322, Crittenden v. Apple, Inc.
Los Angeles County, CAbloomberglaw.com

Dentons Loses Arbitration Question in Ex-Partner Fee Dispute (1)

Dentons partner fired after dispute over $35 million contingency fee. Partner wants case in court; firm seeks to compel arbitration. A Los Angeles County judge this week granted a fired Dentons partner’s request for a temporary stay of an arbitration proceeding with his former firm that stems from a $35 million contingency fee dispute.
LawLaw.com

Class Actions: Critical Mass - Flint Water Judge Spends 3 Days Hearing Settlement Objectors + Lawsuits Breathe Life Into CPAP Recalls

Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. I listened in on the first of three lengthy hearings this week aimed at addressing a flood of objections to the $641 million settlement over Flint’s water contamination. Lawyers didn’t come up for air after last month’s recalls of CPAP machines, with 10 cases filed so far. The 16-member plaintiffs’ team in the herbicide paraquat MDL will have 11 women and four attorneys of color.
New York City, NYlegalnewsline.com

Apple attempts to invoke another company's arbitration agreement to fight class action

NEW YORK (Legal Newsline) – The fight over where a proposed class action against Apple belongs isn’t over. The company on July 15 sought to invoke an arbitration clause in the lead plaintiff’s T-Mobile contract, despite that plaintiff previously dropping T-Mobile as a defendant in order to avoid arbitration. Apple says the agreement applies to disputes with third parties, which Apple is in this situation.
LawLaw.com

There's a New Wave of Class Actions to Defend. What's Working and What Isn't?

Welcome to Southeast Takeaways, a weekly look at news of the legal profession that will highlight important developments to help you manage your firms, grow your practices and serve your clients better. We’ll bring you the most vital information from around ALM, but we’d love to hear from you too. I’m Raychel Lean and you can reach me at [email protected].
LawLaw.com

Adapting to Remote Proceedings in the Post-Pandemic Era: Pre-Trial Proceedings

The country has started to return to pre-pandemic ways after nearly a year and a half of remote work. For litigators, this means that courts are reopening and holding regular in-person proceedings—and come September, many attorneys will formally return to their offices. But to what extent will the virtual tools so essential to pandemic practice remain essential to the litigation process moving forward?
LawLaw.com

Retain Resolution Counsel in Mass Torts as Part of an Effective Defense

Federal Multi-District Litigations (MDLs) have become a mainstay since their inception in 1968. Numerous motions for centralization are filed and granted. Based on statistics reported by the Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation (JPML), over the past decade alone, 359 motions for centralization were granted. Not only can the early retention of resolution counsel help a company formulate an effective integrated defense strategy, but many MDL judges now expect the involvement of resolution counsel.
Law.com

Recording: A Dirty Business Gone Worse?

We’ve always recognized the odiousness of one party surreptitiously recording a conversation. Even though perfectly legal in New York, it may be unethical for an attorney to record. I have always told my professional responsibility students that if it got around that you had secretly recorded just one conversation, even if for good reason, you wouldn’t be trusted by anyone to not have the “juke box” turned on when they spoke to you.
LawLaw.com

Paul Hastings Walks Back Office Return Policy | House General Counsel's Office Sees Departures | Operator of Wish Fintech Platform Hit With Securities Suit: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. PAUL HASTY - Some law firm leaders may have taken the recent relaxing of mask requirements around the U.S. as a cue that life was returning to its pre-pandemic state. But as Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, Am Law 50 firm Paul Hastings recently learned the hard way that there’s no going back—at least not five days a week. On May 28, the firm issued an internal memo outlining its office return policy, saying that “by default, we should work from the office when we are able.” But in a June 22 follow-up memo obtained by Law.com, the “by default” language used in the first memo was absent. What’s more, the firm said it was issuing another statement to “allay any potential concerns or misperceptions about our September 7 return to work plan” and “to reinforce that remote work and increasing levels of flexibility in our work arrangements will remain hallmarks of how we operate.” So what exactly happened? A recruiter, speaking on background, told Smith they started receiving inquiries from associates at Paul Hastings looking to make a move just after the May 28 memo was sent. “It sounds like Paul Hastings got wind of some of that and said ‘never mind, we’re only going to expect you to come in a minimum of three days a week,’” the recruiter said. Maybe the firm’s first memo would have gone over better if it had hired everyone their own personal trainer?
Presidential ElectionLaw.com

Winston Partner Exits 'Kraken' Lawyer's Sanctions Case

A Winston & Strawn partner withdrew from a sanctions case representing Emily Newman, one of the lawyers who tried to overturn last year’s presidential election results in the so-called “Kraken” litigation. In a statement Thursday, the firm said it “will no longer have any role in the matter.”. U.S. District...
Santa Cruz County, CAtpgonlinedaily.com

$2M Settlement with Match.com Online Dating Sites

On July 8, Santa Cruz County District Attorney, Jeffrey Rosell announce d the settlement of the civil unfair competition lawsuit against MATCH GROUP, INC. The Delaware Company with its principal place of business in Dallas, owns and operates the world’s largest conglomerate of online dating services sites , including well-recognized brands such as Match.com, Plentyoffish, OkCupid and Tinder. The action was brought by the Santa Cruz County District Attorney Consumer Affairs and Environmental Protection Units working in conjunction with the California Auto Renewal Taskforce ( C.A.R.T.) in December 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy