Councilperson Joe Borelli (District 51) is calling for a rally on Monday, July 26, to object to mandating mask wearing for our children in the school system. He has posted a flyer “Unmask our Children” with unproven nonsense about protecting our children. He writes about anxiety, fear, and impairing our children’s social and emotional development. He should be speaking to parents about educating their children about mask wearing and how it can protect those children who cannot get vaccinated. He should be speaking about the science that mask wearing is the single most effective method of protecting people from transmission of the virus outside of being vaccinated.