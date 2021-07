This season was a particularly tough one for Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov, who has found himself in management's doghouse one too many times. After Kuznetsov, along with Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov, broke COVID-19 protocol in the early-going of the season, there were rumours that the Capitals could look to make a bold change this offseason, with Kuznetsov's name among those who would be near the top of the list to move, given his repeated indiscretions and large salary.