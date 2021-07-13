Todays Quote 07-10-21

I’ve been married for over 10 years and I’m very happy with my husband and two kids. My husband is very kind to me. My kids are very well behaved and we have a good life. Before I got married I was in love with a man who said he would never get married and he didn’t want any kids. I always hoped that he didn’t mean that and would marry me but he never did. After more than a year and a half, we broke it off and I met my husband and got married. After I got married I would see him from time to time and he stayed in touch with my brother. When he and my brother would go out, he would always ask about me to see how I was doing. Recently my brother told me that he said he should have married me. I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy but I can’t stop thinking about him. I think we need to have a conversation because I have so much I want to say to him. I am trying to figure out my best option. I could email him or reach out on Facebook. I was thinking I could ask him to meet me. How should I contact him in a way that’s the most respectful?