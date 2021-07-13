Cancel
Workouts

Todays Quote 07-10-21

 11 days ago

Weight Watchers’ will meet at 7 PM. Please use the double door at the side entrance. ~Church Bulletin Message.

Weight Loss

Amy Goldberg of The Amy G Experience: "Be social"

Be social. Connect with others. We are social beings. Being social increases our serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins — all our happy hormones that promote positive feelings like pleasure, happiness, and even love. Hormones and neurotransmitters are involved in many essential processes like heart rate and digestion as well as it enhances our mood and feelings.
Weight Loss

Ellen Pober Rittberg: "Have a passion"

Have a passion. It makes you think less about food than if you are bored. And it’s great if your passion prevents you from putting food into your mouth while engaging in the activity you love. So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Water Sign Trine

Water Sign Trine

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It benefits you to delight in the person in front of you and give a level of attention that assumes this is the best match in the entire world for what needs to happen in this moment of time for the both of you. TAURUS (April...
Family Relationships

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.
Celebrities

Amy Robach shares health update after isolating in Tokyo

Amy Robach is living the dream reporting on the Olympics in Tokyo but despite a week of isolation in her hotel room she's still been suffering with a debilitating health condition... jet lag!. The Good Morning America star hasn't managed to shake the ill effects of the shifting time zone...
Relationship Advice

ASK ALMA: The One that Got Away

I’ve been married for over 10 years and I’m very happy with my husband and two kids. My husband is very kind to me. My kids are very well behaved and we have a good life. Before I got married I was in love with a man who said he would never get married and he didn’t want any kids. I always hoped that he didn’t mean that and would marry me but he never did. After more than a year and a half, we broke it off and I met my husband and got married. After I got married I would see him from time to time and he stayed in touch with my brother. When he and my brother would go out, he would always ask about me to see how I was doing. Recently my brother told me that he said he should have married me. I know you’re gonna think I’m crazy but I can’t stop thinking about him. I think we need to have a conversation because I have so much I want to say to him. I am trying to figure out my best option. I could email him or reach out on Facebook. I was thinking I could ask him to meet me. How should I contact him in a way that’s the most respectful?
Fitness

Sheree Burton: "Stress management"

Stress management: We all know stress is horrible for our bodies. Managing stress is essential for healthy living. Exercise is extremely beneficial for managing stress. Ways I like to manage stress is by having a daily routine. Prayer, meditation, planning ahead, meal prepping, healthy daily habits, and all of the things I mentioned above are huge for tackling stress. If we do not take care of ourselves and make our well-being a priority, we are setting ourselves up for disaster.
Mental Health

Wendy Tamis Robbins: "Ask them if they are okay more than once"

Limit your exposure to news and social media: Prioritize time to be in nature, be with friends and family without talking about the pandemic, politics or other anxiety-provoking topics. Picking times to check in and creating boundaries around how much media you consume will increase your feelings of well-being. As...
Health

6 Mindfulness Living Habits You Should Bring into Practice Everyday

Mindful living is all about living in the present moment with complete awareness. It is about thinking through each decision of yours in full awareness and living a full life. When you live mindfully, you take care of your actions, words, and feelings to ensure a healthy lifestyle. Here are...
Recipes

25 Broccoli Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight

The Drummonds' fridge is always stocked with a head of broccoli for easy family dinners and snacks: It's one of the vegetables Ree could always get her kids to eat when they were younger...as long as it was dipped in her famous cheese sauce, of course. "My boy Bryce loves broccoli with cheese sauce so much that there’ve been times I’ve actually feared he would turn into broccoli with cheese sauce!" she jokes. In that case, it's a safe bet to assume Bryce would love many of these broccoli recipes!
Animals

Bulldog Bulletin 07-22-21

During the last week of June, Lena Menning and Heather Offield attended a conference in Springfield to learn about the world of broadcasting. Lena Menning is the school librarian and Heather Offield is the business teacher at MCR-I. They were immersed in the life of a journalist. Both were given challenging, hands-on experiences that empowered them to dig into their creative abilities. Through the use of new technology and spirited instructors, they were able to develop new ideas for our school. The knowledge they acquired is going to allow them to get our students more involved in school spirit and community involvement.
Religion

What is supplication?

…it is the action of asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly. Many times, our prayers are only of supplication; we forget about thanking Him for His blessings. We just want help and right now. King David wrote many Psalms with supplication for mercy, direction, deliverance and being saved from persecution. However, David did not forget to praise God for His mercy. The word supplication is used 60 times in the Bible. Not just a simple request, but a deep plea, humbly asking. It isn’t just a few words. James calls it the fervent prayer of a righteous man. A prayer of earnestness, energy, and is illustrated through God’s Word. In Christianity, the prayer of supplication for health by and for the sick is mentioned by early Christian writings in the New Testament. The Bible calls us to practice supplication rather than surrender to our anxiety and fear. Christians can use supplication as a means of praising God and casting worries upon Him releasing cares from our hearts and minds. From its Latin translation of supplicate, meaning “to plead humbly,” supplication can also be summarized as a request to God. In our request (or supplication), we must be wise to ask God for things that will truly enrich our lives, like wisdom, strength, health, and love. Genuine supplication is an expression of authentic belief in God and trust in Him to answer our prayers.
Florence, MO

Florence News 07-15-21

Memorial services for the Rev. Gary Payne 77 were Sunday July 11 at Mount Olive Baptist Church. The Rev Robert Sisney officiated the service. Duane and Lisa Duchnesne provided the special music. A memorial sign was dedicated to his years of service as pastor of the church. Among survivors include his wife Dorla. Gary grew up in the Florence area.
Religion

Faith and Virtue

Make every effort to supplement your faith with virtue, and virtue with knowledge, [etc.]. If you would enjoy the eminent grace of the full assurance of faith, under the blessed Spirit’s influence and assistance, do what the Scripture tells you: “Make every effort.” Take care that your faith is the right kind—that it is not a mere belief of doctrine, but a simple faith, depending on Christ and on Christ alone.
Restaurants

daily 07/14/21

Happy Hour is from 3:30pm-5:30pm on Friday and Saturday only. DINNER DINE-IN is on Friday and Saturday evenings ONLY. Cocktail classes and all other special events will continue on Thursday evenings. All other hours and food service will remain the same. HOURS of OPERATION. Heights 7am-7pm Mon-Sat. Sun Brunch 8am-2pm.

