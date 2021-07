CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Manager Terry Francona sounded bad and didn’t look much better on a Zoom call with reporters before Saturday’s game as he dealt with a head cold. Team doctors sent Francona home before the start of the game, leaving the team in the hands of bench coach DeMarlo Hale. It turned out that as bad as Francona felt, he was the fortunate one. He wasn’t on hand when the Indians lost for the 11th straight time to Tampa Bay, this time 8-2. The Rays are 6-0 against the Indians this season and 11-0 against them dating back to May 25, 2019.