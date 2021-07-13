Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah is dropping thousands of fish from planes -- again

By By Scottie Andrew, CNN
WTHI
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few times a year over Utah's mountainous lakes, it rains fish. Fish are not meant to fly, of course, but when the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources needs to restock the state's high-elevation lakes and streams with tiny trout, it will often dump them from a low-flying plane into the water over 100 feet below. The process, according to the wildlife agency, is surprisingly painless and generally survivable for the little fish.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Recreational Fishing#Cnn#Kstu#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Utah StateWECT

It’s raining fish in Utah

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish. No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to...
Utah StateCNET

Fish drop: Why Utah is dumping loads of fish out of an airplane

In the olden days, wildlife officials used to load fish into large metal milk cans, tie the jugs to horses and pack them off to restock remote lakes. These days, it's all about the aerial fish drop. A July video from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is attracting attention...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Allison Burney

See Thousands of ‘Walking' Fish Storm the Beach in the Dark

America is full of surprising creatures that engage in totally unexpected behaviors. One of those such creatures is the California grunion, a species of fish that lays its eggs on land and “dances” across the beach at night during spawning season. It’s so weird, in fact, that some people still think this phenomenon is a myth!
Utah StateDemocrat-Herald

Young fish get airplane ride to remote Utah lakes

You might expect flying fish in the ocean, but not in Utah's remote lakes. But the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources uses airplanes to stock fish by air. The young fish, called fingerlings, are so small that they float safely down from the plane into the water. Wildlife officials say the survival rate is better than if the fish were trucked to the lakes.
Utah Stateksl.com

Have You Seen This? It's that time of year when Utah drops a bunch of fish out of a plane

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources stocks fish in high-altitude lakes by flying planes over the lakes and dropping fish into the water, July 2021. ( Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, YouTube) THE FISHY SKIES — Utah has some great traditions: the 24th of July and all of the activities that go with it; the letters on our mountains to show our school pride; funeral potatoes (and not just at funerals); and, of course, we have theannual aerial fish dump.
Utah Statecbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Aerial Fish Stocking in Utah

Thousands of fish were dropped from a plane into lakes near Bicknell, Utah July 6. The goal is to restock the lakes, which are only accessible by plane. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says, "survival of aerial-stocked fish is incredibly high."
Utah StateNews4Jax.com

Here’s why fish are falling from the sky in Utah

UTAH – It’s raining fish in Utah!. Why? Because it’s a high-flying effort used to restock the great salt lake state’s state lakes!. Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week. The division says it’s a highly...
Neenah, WINewsweek

Eagle Dropping Fish From Sky Likely Caused Enormous Dent on Car Hood

Officials from the City of Neenah in Wisconsin reported a bizarre and fishy incident on Monday. A building inspector noticed that the hood of one of their cars had been damaged in a parking lot, the City of Neenah Community Development Department said in a Facebook post. The location of the parking lot was not clear.
Posted by
Amomama

Man Notices Heron Hanging from a Tree and Rushes to Help after Realizing the Reason

A family in Brazil were out on the waters for a day of fishing when they came across a heron hanging by its beak from a tree branch standing out of the water. While out on the Paranaíba River, a Brazilian family noticed a strange occurrence in the distance. When they moved their boat closer, they realized that it was a heron in a dire position.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
EntertainmentPosted by
Wide Open Country

Stagecoach Mary: The Ultimate Montana Badass

"Born a slave somewhere in Tennessee, Mary lived to become one of the freest souls ever to draw a breath, or a .38," the actor Gary Cooper wrote of Mary Fields -- a.k.a. Stagecoach Mary -- for an EBONY profile 1959. Mary was a Western inspiration to the Classical Hollywood performer. And it's easy to see why. Mary embodied the traits of bravery and independence which defined the American frontier. She was, famously, the first African American woman to carry mail for the U.S. Postal Service. And at the time of her historic route, Mary was already sixty years old!

Comments / 0

Community Policy