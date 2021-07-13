Cancel
WATCH: Preview of ESPN’s 1986 Mets documentary ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’

By Chris Ryan
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 11 days ago
The 35th anniversary of the Mets’ 1986 World Series victory will arrive this fall, and ESPN will mark it with the release a four-part “30-for-30″ documentary centered around that team. ESPN announced the documentary last summer, and now there’s an official trailer. In the video above, ESPN dropped the first...

Staten Island, NY
Comments / 0

