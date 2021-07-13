Cancel
Stocks

Why Investors Fail To Do What Works

By Jared Dillian
fa-mag.com
 14 days ago

The financial markets operate in a series of regimes when a certain set of economic conditions exist for a period of time. My first encounter with the concept was in 2000, when I read quantitative analyst Emanuel Derman’s paper titled “Regimes of Volatility.” Derman explained that we have periods with persistently low volatility and periods with persistently high volatility. But this is also true of other market variables such as inflation, interest rates and commodity prices. Market regimes can persist for many years, but investors often to fail to adapt.

