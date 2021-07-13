Black Eyed Peas' Taboo to appear in tribal 'pandemic town hall'

© Getty Images

A member of the Black Eyed Peas is using his voice at a "pandemic town hall" focused on tribal communities.

taboo, the rapper from the group behind hits such as "I Gotta Feeling" and "Ritmo" will perform and introduce experts at a virtual event on Wednesday on the impact on tribal communities from the coronavirus.

The 45-year-old musician, born Jimmy Gomez , has reportedly called his Shoshone grandmother his biggest influence.

Hosted by the group Protect The Sacred, a program of Harness, panelists at the event include Jill Jim, a member of President Biden 's coronavirus task force, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer and CORE CEO Ann Lee.

Organizers say the town hall, which will be streamed on Facebook, will serve as "an opportunity to recognize Native communities as a model for the rest of the country in regards to how we've handled the pandemic and the success of the vaccine rollout in Indian Country."

Panelists at the virtual gathering will also discuss "the ways in which these communities are preparing for the threat of other COVID variants rising, like the Delta variant."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Native Americans have the highest vaccination rate in the United States, at close to 40 percent.

—Updated at 4:31 p.m.