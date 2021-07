So the rumor mills are already a churning, what are the penguins up to, what will we get? I must admit I have fears that lord Hextall might do absolutely nothing and make only minor changes which is the opposite of what we need, we can see our shameful flaws for all to see in the last three playoff runs, terrible defensive play, weak goaltending and no size or grit. We also have another massive problem about to strike the Pittsburgh Penguins with all it’s might……father time, yes sadly our beloved Sidney Crosby is (33) though he seems like he will have a few good years left before any drop off, and then we have our favorite Russian Evgeni Malkin (34) who becomes more and more injury prone every year.