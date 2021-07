New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/Mediawire): At the highest level, colleges want 'College Ready' students who will succeed in their studies and beyond. If admitted, will you be able to handle the academic rigor of their classes?Admission Officers also assess your potential as a graduate of their school. Are you someone who could become a CEO? Win the Nobel Prize? Become a Prime Minister?The top universities use your grades, academic interests, extracurricular activities, application essays and your letters of recommendation to judge your ability, focus and future potential. The following factors are crucial for demonstrating your 'College Readiness'.