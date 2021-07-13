Cancel
Kent, WA

Most Kent crime numbers up in 2020 compared to 2019

By Steve Hunter, News
kentreporter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrime numbers were up in Kent in 2020, part of a trend in other South King County cities, Seattle and across the state and nation. “Unfortunately, crime in general and violent crime in particular is significantly higher than previous years,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla in a July 12 email in response to the 2020 crime report released last week by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs that showed higher numbers in the city. “This is particularly disappointing since we were experiencing a two-year decline (2018 and 2019) of shootings and homicides.”

