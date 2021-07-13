Most Kent crime numbers up in 2020 compared to 2019

Crime numbers were up in Kent in 2020, part of a trend in other South King County cities, Seattle and across the state and nation. “Unfortunately, crime in general and violent crime in particular is significantly higher than previous years,” said Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla in a July 12 email in response to the 2020 crime report released last week by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs that showed higher numbers in the city. “This is particularly disappointing since we were experiencing a two-year decline (2018 and 2019) of shootings and homicides.”