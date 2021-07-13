UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire inside Frontier Communications building cable vault in Santa Maria
Crews on Tuesday extinguished a fire that broke out inside of an underground cable vault located at a Santa Maria telecommunications building on South Bradley Road. City and county firefighters responded to the Frontier Communications building, located in the 4000 block of South Bradley Road, at about 9:45 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.lompocrecord.com
