Has The Fed Boxed Itself Out Of A Smooth Taper?

Wise old market heads often remark that the bond market rarely lies and it often leads the stock market. This is particularly apposite at the moment, with too much cash kicking about and forcing bond, house and equity prices ever higher—infinite money chasing finite assets. It is putting the Federal Reserve in something of a dilemma: It has to try and avoid the policy mistake of withdrawing stimulus just as the rising economy might be on the verge of hitting an air pocket.