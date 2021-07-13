Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Has The Fed Boxed Itself Out Of A Smooth Taper?

By Marcus Ashworth
fa-mag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWise old market heads often remark that the bond market rarely lies and it often leads the stock market. This is particularly apposite at the moment, with too much cash kicking about and forcing bond, house and equity prices ever higher—infinite money chasing finite assets. It is putting the Federal Reserve in something of a dilemma: It has to try and avoid the policy mistake of withdrawing stimulus just as the rising economy might be on the verge of hitting an air pocket.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Tapering#European Stocks#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#The U S Treasury#Deutsche Bank Ag#Qe#Ism#San Francisco Fed#Japanese#Chinese#Asian#Volte#Bloomberg Opinion#Haitong Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

$3.5 trillion reconciliation package could spike deficits and inflation

The $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure recently launched by Congressional Democrats would likely raise federal deficits — despite their assurances to the contrary. At a time of rising inflation and near record federal red ink, more deficit spending poses many risks we cannot afford. For the first nine months of fiscal...
Business101 WIXX

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO (Reuters) – The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely to prices,...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Businessnny360.com

As delta rises, what will Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
Businessspglobal.com

US corporate bond market set near-record pace as Fed tapering threat looms

U.S. investment-grade corporate bond sales are on track for a near-record year, as companies look to lock in low-cost funding before the expected easing of Federal Reserve support. Issuers such as Amazon.com Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. sold $774.94 billion of bonds in the first half, a total only surpassed...
Marketscharlottestar.com

U.S. dollar slips as euro, sterling rise

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Monday amid strength in the euro and the British pound. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.28 percent at 92.6487. In late New York trading, the euro was up to...
BusinessWNCY

Dollar loiters near highs as traders await Fed

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday, as investors turned to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for clues on the policy outlook, while cryptocurrencies pulled back sharply after an attempt to break out of a monthslong range. The dollar had dipped about 0.3% against...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance

The price of gold consolidates ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy, but a change in the forward guidance for monetary policy may produce headwinds for bullion if the central bank shows a greater willingness to scale back its emergency measures.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dips Beneath $1,800 in Pre-Fed Shadow Boxing

Gold settled beneath the key $1,800 level on Monday with longs in the yellow metal engaging in typical pre-Fed shadow boxing with shorts as taper and rate expectations reared their heads again. This is going to be a busy week for markets with the Federal Reserve’s monthly policy statement, along...
MarketsPosted by
Action News Jax

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices Test $1800 Ahead of Fed Meeting, Real Yields Fall

Gold prices traded a hair below the $1,800 mark as the US Dollar retreated alongside real yields. Traders are holding their breath for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference for tapering clues. Gold prices have broken an “Ascending Channel” and entered a technical pullback. Gold prices fluctuated at around...
BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed policy meeting

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday. Auctions are due to be held on Tuesday for $20 billion of 42-day bills and $61 billion of 5-year notes. U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday morning, as the Federal Reserve is set to kick...
U.S. Politicswealthmanagement.com

Fed MBS Buying High on Agenda as Officials Begin Taper Talk

Policy hawks at the Federal Reserve are setting their sights on scaling back the U.S. central bank’s massive intervention in the mortgage market as home prices soar. But the Fed leadership doesn’t sound convinced by arguments in favor of a hasty exit strategy. The debate -- over whether to taper...
Businessinvesting.com

Investors Rush To Safety Of Treasuries, Pushing Real Yields To Record Low

What do you get when inflation increases but investors still want the safety of government bonds? Record low real yields on U.S. Treasuries. The real yield strips out inflation and the rate on the 10-year Treasury note fell nearly 6 basis points on Monday to about minus 1.27%. This means investors expect relatively high inflation to continue but they are worried about growth prospects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy