Traditional Banks Take Heed: The Future of Money Is Digital-Everest Group

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Everest Group reports the year 2020 and Q1 2021 produced a seven-fold surge in retail and institutional investments in cryptocurrencies and related crypto assets, driven by increased investor demand, pandemic-fostered digitalization and clarity in regulatory tenets. The cryptocurrency market hovered around US$2 trillion through April 2021 and is projected to reach US$24 trillion by 2027. This growth is forcing traditional banks to realize that digital assets are the future of money. Banks need to invest early to capture high-growth pockets and investor mindshare in this market, according to Everest Group.

