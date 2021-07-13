Cancel
India

Tibetans Defy China to Celebrate Dalai Lama's Birthday Online

Voice of America
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen His Holiness the Dalai Lama turned 86, he observed his birthday by promising to continue serving humanity and advocating for the environment. Celebrations worldwide marked the day. Across the Tibetan Autonomous Region, where China forbids possession and display of the Dalai Lama's image, Tibetans took to social media platforms...

Dalai Lama
Zhao Lijian
Beijing, CN
India
China
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
IndiaInternational Business Times

China's Xi Makes Rare Trip To Tibet: State Media

President Xi Jinping is on a rare trip to China's politically sensitive region of Tibet, state media reported Friday, the first such visit by the country's top leader in more than three decades. Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which says it "peacefully liberated"...
ChinaThe New Yorker

Reconsidering the History of the Chinese Communist Party

Founded in 1921, the Chinese Communist Party has ruled the country since the Communist takeover in 1949, moving between harder and softer forms of authoritarianism. Today, in many ways, Chinese people live in the harshest climate since Mao’s death, as President Xi Jinping has cracked down on dissent, forced more than a million Uyghur people and other Muslim minorities into concentration camps in western China, and stripped Hong Kong of its autonomy. In a new book, “From Rebel to Ruler: One Hundred Years of the Chinese Communist Party,” Tony Saich, a professor of international affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a longtime China scholar, considers these developments in light of the history of the C.C.P. How, Saich wonders, did it transition from “a revolutionary party to a ruling party,” and what has allowed it to reach its current state under Xi?
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Xi Jinping's Himalayan misadventure

The world has paid little attention to the military confrontation between nuclear-armed titans China and India along their long and disputed Himalayan frontier. But their intensifying military standoffs at multiple sites – now in the 15th month, with both sides deploying tens of thousands of additional troops – carry the seeds of the world’s next big conflict.
Indiainvesting.com

China's Xi urges people in Tibet to 'follow the party' in rare visit

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region as national leader this week, and urged people there to "follow the party", the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday. Xi's July 21-22 visit - the first to Tibet by a Chinese leader in...
ChinaVoice of America

On Australian Campuses, Chinese Students Fear Beijing's Surveillance

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Chen Yun, a Chinese student at the University of Melbourne, has always been curious about different political systems. After she arrived in Australia, she started posting on social media about the push for democratic reforms in China. Then came the harassment. She started receiving emails warning that...
Chinatalesbuzz.com

Chinese president Xi Jinping visits troubled region of Tibet

President Xi Jinping has visited the politically troubled region of Tibet, the first official visit by a Chinese leader in 30 years. The president was in Tibet from Wednesday to Friday, but the visit only reported by state media on Friday due to the sensitivities of the trip. China is...
Indiaphiladelphiaherald.com

China hints to take over Pakistan after its consent

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 21 (ANI): China has been penetrating into Pak's economic and infrastructural roots for the last six years, and now, Beijing is all set to over Pakistan, but only after confirming that this is indeed what Pakistan desires. These announcements were made from different sources, including state dialogue,...
IndiaUS News and World Report

China's Xi Visits Tibet for First Time as President

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping visited the Tibet Autonomous Region on July 21-22, according to the official Xinhua news agency, in his first recorded visit as leader of the nation. Xi flew into the city of Nyingchi on Wednesday and took a train to Tibetan capital Lhasa the...
Economyraleighnews.net

China Focus: Tibetan villages embrace prosperity through plateau tourism

LHASA, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Villagers in Kala, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, used to be annoyed when their restful lives were disturbed by trespassers hopping in to savor the quaint peach blossoms around their houses and farms. Dubbed the "village of peach blossoms," Kala boasts more than 1,200 wild...
Religionwcn247.com

China's Xi visits Tibet amid rising controls over religion

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made a rare visit to Tibet as authorities tighten controls over the Himalayan region’s traditional Buddhist culture, accompanied by an accelerated drive for economic development. State media say Xi visited sites in the capital Lhasa, including the former palace that was home to the Dalai Lamas, Tibet’s traditional leaders. China has in recent years stepped up controls over Buddhist monasteries and expanded education in the Chinese rather than Tibetan language. Critics of such policies are routinely detained and can receive long prison terms, especially if they have been convicted of association with the Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in India. Meanwhile, domestic tourism has expanded and new airports, rail lines and highways built.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's dictatorship bound to fail in post-COVID world

Taipei [Taiwan], July 4 (ANI): As the post-pandemic world will bring new changes to the global political landscape, China's aggressive internal dictatorship and external expansionism is bound to fail and will demonstrate the clearing of a 'political virus' promulgated by Beijing. The most important post-COVID change will be the geopolitical...
Politicsseattleindian.com

Chinese President makes surprise visit to Tibet

Video clips shared on Chinese social media by the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT), a Washington-based advocacy group, show Xi addressing people in the city of Nyingtri, stepping out of a shop in the Barkhor area in Lhasa and giving remarks to the public, while facing the "Monument to the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet" in front of the Potala Palace, the traditional winter residence of the Dalai Lama.
Indiacommunitynewscorp.com

70th anniversary of the “Liberation”: Xi Jinping in Tibet

The head of state and head of the Chinese party Xi Jinping arrived in Tibet on Wednesday. But his visit was so secret that state media did not mention it until Friday. He had been there for the last time ten years ago. This was shortly before his rise to the top of the party and the state. The ten-year gap is no accident. The occasion of his visit is the 70th year of the occupation of Tibet by Communist Party troops. At that time, the Tibetan government signed an agreement placing Tibet under the rule of the new masters of Beijing. A subsequent uprising was bloodily suppressed and the Dalai Lama fled into exile in India in 1959. In the Chinese political calendar, 1951 is celebrated annually as a “peaceful liberation”.
PoliticsVoice of America

Will China's European Ambitions Founder in Hungary?

WASHINGTON - China's bid to expand its influence in Eastern Europe could hit a snag if Hungary's controversial Prime Minister Viktor Orban is defeated in what is shaping up to be an unexpectedly close election next year. Hungary under Orban has fostered ever-closer ties with China, which sees the country...
Religionpersecution.org

Chinese Authorities Interrupt Virtual Church Service

During the morning of July 11, CCP security agents, police officers, and other officials raided the Shenzhen Trinity Gospel Harvest Church in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, where Pastor Mao Zhibin and Elder Chu Yanqing hosted the service. Authorities forced the two men to stop preaching as other CCP officials surrounded the...
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”

