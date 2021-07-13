How Advisor Practices Have Evolved To Become More Selective And Segmented

Over my nearly four decades as an advisor, I've seen quite an evolution in my practice. There was a day when I would take on new clients with $2,000 IRAs, and I would buy securities for them as their whims dictated. I figured out what they thought worked, and I aligned my recommendations to their biases. My goal was to amass assets and aligning with client predispositions seemed the path of least resistance. But I began to realize that my practice would have no common themes if I allowed it to develop this way. This lack of repeatability would significantly hinder my ability to build scale. I also realized that reallocations or swaps that involved calling the clients first were a black hole of time consumption, so discretion was the linchpin to scale. Discretion is also the single most important part of becoming irreplaceable to clients, leading to a 95% conversion rate when I ultimately decided to jump to RIA registration to fix these issues. A wirehouse brokerage platform can tolerate this discretionary business model at scale; it's just not as easy nor distinguishable for clients who find themselves looking for something different.