Got a complaint? Don't we all
It has been slowly dawning upon this moldy brain that we’re being slowly and inexorably stripped of our national identity by complainers. Now I like a good complaint like anyone, but it usually revolves around substandard restaurant food, below-par customer service, or the fact that I can’t fit into size 2 jeans. I might add a small note here that I’ve never been able to fit into size 2 jeans, but I figure if I complain loudly enough someone might take notice and help me. A tire iron might be nice.www.examiner.net
