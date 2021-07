Miami, FL., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOEU) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 13,831,230 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 1,331,230 units sold pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. The units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "CLOEU" on July 20, 2021. Each unit consisted of one share of Class A common stock and one right to receive one-eighth (1/8) of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and rights are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols "CLOE" and "CLOER," respectively.