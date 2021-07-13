BOLD Swim Secures ClearAngel Funding to Fuel Inclusivity and Sustainability
Clearco’s ClearAngel gives $10,000 backing to socially good swimwear brand. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced today that its ClearAngel program is extending $10,000 funding to BOLD Swim, swimwear designed for fit, comfort and inclusiveness that empowers women for life in and out of the water.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0