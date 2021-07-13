Cancel
Business

BOLD Swim Secures ClearAngel Funding to Fuel Inclusivity and Sustainability

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

Clearco’s ClearAngel gives $10,000 backing to socially good swimwear brand. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced today that its ClearAngel program is extending $10,000 funding to BOLD Swim, swimwear designed for fit, comfort and inclusiveness that empowers women for life in and out of the water.

Michele Romanow
EconomyMySanAntonio

Influencer Marketing 101: A Blueprint for Running a Successful Campaign

Influencer marketing is a type of social media marketing that allows you to leverage the power of influencers. Through influencer marketing, small businesses can reach an audience they might not have been able to find otherwise and have their message shared with people who are more likely to buy their product or service.
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

How to Attract Angel Investors for Your Startup?

How can a business operate successfully without the required funds? That is like attempting to drive a car without wheels; it'll lead to a disaster. That is why you must emphasize using angel investors to generate the funds required to achieve your business goals. This is no news for businesses that have been in the game for a long time. They already understand the dynamics of engaging angel investors; however, we cannot say the same for startups. For this reason, this article aims to help startups, CTOs, and other business owners who still have issues in attracting investors.
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

These are the 50 most innovative companies in the world

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) asked 1,600 global innovation professionals to rank the 50 most innovative companies in 2021. The top 10 were tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet. The companies were ranked by Global “Mindshare”, Industry Peer Review, Industry Disruption and Value Creation. Ranked: the Top 50 Most...
Marketsbusiness.com

How to Create a Market Research Plan

You may think you have the best idea ever for a business or product, but without laying the proper groundwork, it could easily go the way of the Edsel. Not only do you need to size up the competition, but you also need to identify who will buy your product, how much it will cost, the best approach to selling it and how many people will demand it.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Taboola Acquiring eCommerce Platform Connexity For $800M

Taboola has agreed to acquire Connexity, one of the world’s biggest independent platforms for eCommerce, from Symphony Technology Group for about $800 million, according to an announcement on Friday (July 23). Connexity works with more than 1,600 merchants and 6,000 publishers, including Walmart, Wayfair, Skechers, Macy’s, eBay and Otto. The...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Corporate Spend Management Opens B2B FinTech Floodgates

B2B FinTech continues to thrive with venture capitalists, and this week, a clear winner emerged: corporate spend management. The roundup saw not one, but two nine-figure funding rounds for expense management FinTechs working to boost control over and visibility into business spend at a time of continued volatility in the market.
MarketsBenzinga

How Troika Media Group (Nasdaq: TRKA) Helps Brands Expand Marketing and Revenue Using Non-Fungible Tokens

Even if you’re not an active investor in the market, chances are you know about Bitcoin (BTC) and you might know about a couple of other cryptocurrencies. But you might not know that cryptocurrencies are not the only digital assets you can own on the blockchain, which is a database record of all digital transactions. In addition to cryptocurrencies, there are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that you can collect, hold and sell. Before you explore and invest in crypto, you need to understand these unique assets and why they’re gaining popularity among investors.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

Humanity, Sustainability, and Inclusivity: Jennifer Norman Wants to Make It Happen in Beauty

Too often, the best beauty stories go Untold, based solely on a person's skin color, gender expression, religion, disability, or socioeconomic status. Here, we're passing the mic to some of the most ambitious and talented voices in the industry so they can share, in their own words, the remarkable story of how they came to be — and how they're using beauty to change the world for the better. Up next: Jennifer Norman, a former beauty executive who founded the skin-care brand Humanist Beauty as well as the Human Beauty Movement, a purpose-driven company on a mission to support radical inclusion, wellness, and sustainability in the beauty industry.
Restaurantsverdictfoodservice.com

Choco raises funding to create sustainable food supply chain

German technology company Choco, which provides an ordering platform to connect restaurants and suppliers, has raised $100m in Series B funding to build a transparent, sustainable food supply chain. The funding round was led by equity firm Left Lane Capital and joined by Insight Partners. Existing investors Coatue Management and...
Marketscheddar.com

Stytch Secures $30M in Series A Funding

Stytch, a passwordless authentication company has raised $30-million in Series A funding led by Thrive Capital as it launches out of its beta stage. It comes amid a surge of cyberattacks on both public and private organizations. For more on this, Stytch founders Julianna Lamb and Reed McGinley-Stempel joined Cheddar's Opening Bell.
BusinessStamford Advocate

FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure Merge

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. FlavorMaster, LLC, today announced the formation of a new company focused on improving pharmacy efficiency, reducing workload for pharmacists, and enhancing the patient experience. This new entity combines FLAVORx, Fillmaster, and FillPure, into one larger and integrated company called FlavorMaster, LLC, which will be based in Columbia, Maryland. The motivation for the merger was the demonstrated success and rapid acceptance of the new FLAVORx Auto dispensing system. The FLAVORx Auto automates both reconstitution and flavoring of liquid medications, saving pharmacist’s time and allowing parents to choose the best taste for their child’s medicine.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Royal Media Acquires The Foster Report

Royal Media (Royal), a leading specialized information company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired The Foster Report (Foster) and its associated assets from Concentric Energy Publications, a Concentric Energy Advisors company. Foster provides news coverage and analysis on the regulations and policies affecting the oil, electricity, and natural...
EconomyStamford Advocate

SureCritic, Inc. Conducts Annual Automotive Review Influence Study for Business Insight into Consumer Decisions

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Automotive Review Influence Study (ARIS) was conducted in April 2021 and explored trends in online reviews for automotive repair shops over the past twelve months. ARIS surveyed 1,900 vehicle owners regarding their habits surrounding automotive repair facilities. The survey results aim to give automotive repair facilities insight into their potential customers’ behaviors and expectations to stay competitive.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Sonic Sound Block™ Panels: The latest commercial innovation from Lamvin

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lamvin, a manufacturer of premium acoustical products, has introduced a new acoustical solution to market: Sonic Sound Block™ Panels. Noise barrier wall panels offering superior sound absorption and noise blocking performance, the Sonic Sound Block offering was created in response to today’s modern, open commercial office designs, helping to ensure privacy and mitigate the likelihood of confidential conversations from being overheard.
Businesskamcity.com

Wicked Kitchen Secures Funds For International Expansion

Wicked Kitchen, the plant-based food brand launched in 2018 in collaboration with Tesco, has raised $14m in a Series A funding round ahead of a planned launch into the US market. The round was co-led by plant-based foods venture fund Unovis Asset Management and Thailand-based NRF Nove Foods. Since chefs...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Stratus Building Solutions Reaches Ownership Agreement for Major Florida Market

New Master Franchisee Robert McKeown Set to Lead Palm Beach Area. Stratus Building Solutions, the nation’s leading green commercial cleaning franchise, is welcoming a new master franchisee in a major Florida market. Robert McKeown agreed to a master franchise deal this Spring to take ownership of the Palm Beach County area, working with unit franchise locations from communities from Vero Beach to Pompano Beach.

