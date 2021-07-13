BOLD Swim Secures ClearAngel Funding to Fuel Inclusivity and Sustainability

Even if you’re not an active investor in the market, chances are you know about Bitcoin (BTC) and you might know about a couple of other cryptocurrencies. But you might not know that cryptocurrencies are not the only digital assets you can own on the blockchain, which is a database record of all digital transactions. In addition to cryptocurrencies, there are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that you can collect, hold and sell. Before you explore and invest in crypto, you need to understand these unique assets and why they’re gaining popularity among investors.