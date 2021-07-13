Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New superintendent for Bighorn Canyon, other parks, named

By Bighorn Canyon NRA
Sidney Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Hill has been selected to serve as superintendent of Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, as well as the superintendent lead for the Powder River group of parks that includes Devils Tower National Monument, Fort Laramie National Historic Site and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. For the last two years...

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powder River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Gering, NESand Hills Express

New superintendent begins at Gering schools

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Gering Public Schools has a new School Superintendent and her name is Nicole Regan. Regan said she is a native of Wisconsin and her prior experience was Director of Human Resources at Lincoln Public Schools. She is happy to have this position and takes over for Gary Cooper who held the job as an interim. One of her main plans is to implement student achievement.
Lifestylebeaconjournal.com

New superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a familiar face, first female leader

There's a new leader to oversee the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and couple of national historic sites in Northeast Ohio. And she's making a bit of history too. National Park Service Regional Director Bert Frost announced Friday that Lisa Petit will be the next superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park and also oversee operations at James A. Garfield National Historic Site in Mentor and the First Ladies National Historic Site in Canton.
Lovell, WYKULR8

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area enters Stage II fire restrictions

LOVELL, Wyo. - Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area is entering Stage II fire restrictions July 21 due to severely high fire danger throughout Montana and Wyoming. According to a Facebook post from BCNRA, the following is banned under Stage II fire restrictions throughout the park:. Building, maintaining, attending, or using...
TravelSidney Herald

Get outside: Theodore Roosevelt a refreshing national park experience

While Yellowstone and Glacier national parks call from the west, to the east lies another park with much to offer. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, just inside the North Dakota border about four hours from Billings, is a beautiful representation of everything the northern Great Plains has to offer. The park...
Travelelevationoutdoors.com

Family Rafting: Bighorn Sheep Canyon

I took my 6-year-old daughter Rosie on a half-day splash and giggle rafting trip down the Arkansas River in Colorado. We had just come off of a 6-day family rafting trip on the Green River in Utah, but this was a different kind of rafting. The family in the boat with us is from the St. Louis area and were looking for something more adventurous than some of their previous summer family vacations. It sounds like they got it. Dig into the video for more!
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in North Dakota

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Politicsladailypost.com

Toby Velasquez Named New Mexico State Parks Director

SANTA FE — Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst has announced Toby Velasquez is the new director of the State Parks Division, effective immediately. Velasquez previously served as the deputy director of State Parks, and has a 23-year career in the State Parks Division.
Traveltravelblog.org

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Andrew's parents met us in Montrose this morning to drop off the kids, and they continued on to their home in Montana. We planned a night here so the kids could get a break from long trips on the road. Montrose isn't the nicest town, from what I can see. We're staying at the KOA here, which is very nice, but it's in the middle of a fairly sketchy area. We drove by some empty lots and storage units before our final turn. Usually when we stay at KOAs, we're just outside of town. So, being in town was a bit of a surprise! We're still enjoying our stay, though. Our lodging is spacious, comfortable, and clean. We've spent our time swimming and checking out Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
Ramsey, MNramsey.mn.us

Art in the Park: Grand Canyon National Park

Take an artistic journey through the National Parks Rumriver Art Center instructors will lead participants ages 5 15 years old step-by step through each project, allowing students to understand the process of each technique and still create their own unique masterpiece. There will also be a concert in the park each week that will start at 6:30pm, so you can stay for the music if you want! For this year’s Art in the Park, participants will receive a passport that they can bring with them to each of the art in the park events. They will get a stamp in their passport at each event. Each event will feature a project from different National Parks from around the country. Sessions are held in conjunction with the Summer Concert Series Art in the Park National Parks Passport Program Lineup: June 17: Redwood National Park July 1: Yosemite National Park July 15: Grand Canyon National Park July 29: Yellowstone National Park August 5: Mt. Rainier National Park August 19: Everglades Nat.
North Dakota StateSidney Herald

NDG&F Director on Career, Retirement

After nearly 40 years with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the last 15 years serving as director, Terry Steinwand has decided to retire at the end of July. Terry on his career path to becoming Director. I started out as a Garrison Diversion fisheries biologist. I managed the...
Yellowstone County, MTSidney Herald

Fires in Musselshell and Yellowstone counties burn over 27K acres

Local, state and federal fire crews battled a series of lightning-ignited fires in southern Musselshell and northern Yellowstone counties over the weekend and into this week. The three fires—dubbed the Musselshell-Yellowstone (MY) complex fire by the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team—were each at different levels of acreage burned and containment Monday morning. The Western Road fire had consumed 905 acres and was 55% contained; the Musselshell Trail Road fire had grown to be the largest of the three fires at 22,481 acres and was 43% contained; and the most active of the fires as of Monday morning was the Peterson fire, which had scorched 4,369 acres and was 0% contained.
Madison County, MTSidney Herald

Alder Creek and Goose wildfires grow in windy and dry conditions

Both the Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River and the Goose Fire in Madison County experienced significant growth in recent days, bolstered by dry fuels and winds. The Alder Creek Fire crossed Meadow Ridge into upper Harriet Lou Creek and grew to about 1,380 acres. The fire’s increasing complexity led to a transition to a Type 1 Incident Management Team.
Billings, MTSidney Herald

Construction begins on RVU campus

Construction has started on the Billings West End for a Colorado-based osteopathic medical school. Rocky Vista University, established in Denver in 2006, with a second campus in Ivins, Utah, announced in February that Billings would be the home of its third campus. The 12-acre Billings medical school campus will be...
EducationPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst School District in North Dakota

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success — including academic success. […]
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Canyon, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts over eastern Stillwater county, or 20 miles west of Billings, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible with these storms. These storms produced wind gusts to 63 mph in Big Timber earlier this afternoon. Take cover in a sturdy shelter if storms approach. Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Joliet, Fromberg, Lockwood, Huntley, Pryor, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Worden, Fort Smith, Billings West End, Ballantine, Pompeys Pillar, Edgar, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City and Rockvale.
Montana StateSidney Herald

Fires in SE Montana slowed, heat wave expected to hit the region

With an assist from favorable weather, a series of fires sparked by lighting during the past week in southeastern Montana approached complete containment Thursday. The cooler days helped crews from federal, tribal and county agencies Thursday in controlling fires burning through dry grassland and forests. Despite the progress made, local governments across the region are maintaining fire restrictions to ease the strain that this year’s fire season has put on first responders.
Wise River, MTSidney Herald

Alder Creek Fire and Goose Fire expected to grow

The Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River became a Type 1 wildland fire this week based on its complexity and potential to become a large fire and threaten structures. Its likelihood to expand comes during a time when resources across the West for fighting wildfires are thinner than a sapling lodgepole.

Comments / 0

Community Policy