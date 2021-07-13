New superintendent for Bighorn Canyon, other parks, named

Effective: 2021-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Southern Big Horn; Southwestern Yellowstone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms producing strong wind gusts over eastern Stillwater county, or 20 miles west of Billings, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible with these storms. These storms produced wind gusts to 63 mph in Big Timber earlier this afternoon. Take cover in a sturdy shelter if storms approach. Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Joliet, Fromberg, Lockwood, Huntley, Pryor, Shepherd, Billings Heights, Worden, Fort Smith, Billings West End, Ballantine, Pompeys Pillar, Edgar, Molt, Silesia, Acton, Park City and Rockvale.
