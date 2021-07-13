GUEST EDITORIAL: D.C. should be returned to Maryland, not turned into state

Unlike as it was recently claimed in a column on April 27 by former Tahlequah Mayor Jason Nichols, there is no good reason to make the District of Columbia a U.S. state. The problem of U.S. citizens living within this area not having representation in Congress was half-solved many years ago when the area south of the Potomac River was returned to the state of Virginia. That area is represented by the current county of Fairfax.