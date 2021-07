Acquisition will extend Solera’s global leadership in data and technology-enabled claims management solutions. Solera Holdings, Inc. (“Solera”), a global leader in risk and asset management data and software solutions for the insurance and automotive industries, announced that it has entered an agreement to acquire ENData Pty Ltd (“ENData”), a Brisbane, Australia-based insurance technology provider. ENData’s data-driven property repairs and contents replacement solutions simplify and automate the fulfillment of insurance claims. This acquisition will further solidify Solera’s position as the leading provider of data and technology-enabled solutions that power the automation of property claims management for Property and Casualty insurers.