The following 7 cryptos are the best ones to create a $1,000 portfolio. In other words, the cost for these 7 tokens will altogether be less than $1,000. This provides a unique opportunity for an investor to gain exposure to 7 different cryptos without having to spend a lot of money. In some cases, the investor will not own 1 full token of the crypto, as the token price might be well over $1,000.