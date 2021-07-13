Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Zurich boosts COVID-19 vaccination campaign

insurancebusinessmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZ Zurich Foundation, the charitable foundation established by Zurich Insurance Company, has announced the continuation of its fundraising campaign to help UNICEF deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines globally by the end of 2021. As part of the campaign, Z Zurich Foundation has committed to matching funds raised up...

www.insurancebusinessmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#The Vaccines#Public Health#Zurich Insurance Company#Unicef#Zurich Insurance Group#The Z Zurich Foundation#The Covax Facility#Gavi#The Vaccine Alliance#Cepi#Paho
Related
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

Covid-19 Cases + Vaccination Tracker

The University of Oxford’s Com-COV vaccine trial found that mixing Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca-Oxford produces a better immune response than two doses of the same vaccine brand. The doses in the trial, however, were given four weeks apart, rather than the 8- to 12-week schedule most commonly...
BusinessNews-Medical.net

Global economic recovery at risk due to COVID-19 vaccine inequity

New Global Dashboard on COVID-19 Vaccine Equity finds low-income countries would add $38 billion to their GDP forecast for 2021 if they had the same vaccination rate as high-income countries. Global economic recovery at risk if vaccines are not equitably manufactured, scaled up and distributed. COVID-19 vaccine inequity will have...
PharmaceuticalsMPNnow

Letter: In regard to COVID-19 vaccines

For anyone who has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccination, please look at this equation:. No vaccination = greater risk of infection = more infections, hospitalizations and deaths = more mutations/variants = more infections, hospitalizations and deaths = more mutations/variants = more infections, hospitalizations and deaths = more mutations/variants ... No...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Myocarditis with COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

Myocarditis has been recognized as a rare complication of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) mRNA vaccinations, especially in young adult and adolescent males. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), myocarditis/pericarditis rates are approximately 12.6 cases per million doses of second dose mRNA vaccine among 12-39-year-olds. In reported cases, patients with myocarditis invariably presented with chest pain, usually 2-3 days after a second dose of mRNA vaccination and had elevated cardiac troponin levels. ECG was abnormal with ST elevations in most, and cardiac MRI was suggestive of myocarditis in all tested patients. There was no evidence of acute COVID-19 or other viral infections. In one case, a cardiomyopathy gene panel was negative, but autoantibody levels against certain self-antigens and frequency of natural killer cells were increased. Although the mechanisms for development of myocarditis are not clear, molecular mimicry between the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and self-antigens, trigger of preexisting dysregulated immune pathways in certain individuals, immune response to mRNA and activation of immunological pathways, and dysregulated cytokine expression have been proposed. The reasons for male predominance in myocarditis cases are unknown, but possible explanations relate to sex hormone differences in immune response and myocarditis, and also under-diagnosis of cardiac disease in women. Almost all patients had resolution of symptoms and signs, and improvement in diagnostic markers and imaging with or without treatment. Despite rare cases of myocarditis, the benefit-risk assessment for COVID-19 vaccination shows a favorable balance for all age and sex groups; therefore COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for everyone 12 years of age and older.
Rapidan, VAInside Nova

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Announces New Campaign to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccination

“I chose to get the vaccine because I don’t want to get sick.” “I got vaccinated for my grandchildren.”. These are some of the voices local residents will hear in a new video series produced by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. The videos aim to inform and answer questions for individuals who may feel hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. They are being shared on the Rappahannock-Rapidan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RappRapHD/, and you can view the video series www.vaccinatepiedmont.com.
Public Healthbizxmagazine.com

COVID-19 Vaccination And The Social Contract

JUST SAYIN’ – COVID-19 Vaccination And The Social Contract. It is as mournful as it is disconcerting that such a large segment of our population is disinclined, or outright refuses, to avail themselves of any of the free COVID-19 vaccinations supplied by our government to fight this pandemic. Taking the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

COVID-19 boosted excess sale of antibiotics in India

The first wave of COVID-19 in 2020 in India saw a substantial increase in the sale of antibiotic formulations used in adults and adolescents, especially azithromycin, says a study. COVID-19 likely contributed to about 216 million excess doses of non-pediatric formulations of antibiotics in total and 38 million excess doses...
Public HealthPosted by
Medical Daily

Are COVID-19 Vaccine Passports Fair?

At the age of 18 I very excitedly packed my bags and headed off for what turned into two years working on a charity hospital ship off the coast of West Africa. Prior to going I was given a list of vaccinations I needed, including yellow fever, hepatitis B, MMR and tetanus/diphtheria.
Barnstable County, MAcapenews.net

COVID-19 Vaccinations Available To Fairgoers

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on site for any eligible fairgoer during the Barnstable County Fair, thanks to a partnership between the Cape Cod Fairgrounds and the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment. The vaccinations are free of charge and with no appointment necessary. Vaccinations will be administered by...
Public HealthMcKnight's

American Hospital Association ‘strongly’ urges mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers

A leading hospitals advocate has officially endorsed mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers. “To protect all patients, communities and personnel from the known and substantial risks of COVID-19, the American Hospital Association strongly urges the vaccination of all healthcare personnel,” the organization said in a statement released Wednesday. Vaccination protects...
Public Healthmlo-online.com

AHA supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies at healthcare organization

The American Hospital Association (AHA) has adopted a policy statement supporting the idea of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies at hospitals and health systems. “The evidence is clear: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in reducing both the risk of becoming infected and spreading the virus to others,” said Rick Pollack, AHA’s President and CEO. “The AHA supports hospitals and health systems that choose, based on local factors, to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their workforce. Doing so will help protect the health and well-being of healthcare personnel and the patients and communities they proudly serve.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy