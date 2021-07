France is becoming the new European stronghold for corona protests. A movement comparable to German lateral thinkers has formed via social networks. The anti-Vax demonstration is carried by former spokespersons for “yellow vests” experienced in communication. The slogans are becoming more and more radical. Yellow stars with the inscription “Without vaccination” have replaced the safety vests. What remains is the almost unlimited hatred of the government under President Emmanuel Macron. Now the focus is on Macron’s alleged “health dictatorship”.