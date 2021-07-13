Cancel
Litchfield, MN

BACK THEN: Litchfield zeroes in on new airport site 50 years ago

By Brent Schacherer
crowrivermedia.com
 12 days ago

20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF JULY 19, 2001. An amended set of zoning ordinances, geared in part toward permitting rural residence development while still preserving agricultural land, was adopted Tuesday by the Meeker County Board of Commissioners. The amended ordinance takes effect July 27, accordin to John Boe, county planning and zoning administrator. A “right of transfer” in the new regulations, relating to residential construction in rural areas is one of the most significant changes. The ordinance will permit just one dwelling on each quarter section of land (about 40 acres) or government lot in rural areas. However, the right of transfer wold allow landowners to assign up to four dwellings to one tract as long as a corresponding number of quarter-quarter tracts were free of home sites.

