Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Special ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ Episode Will Explore Luke Skywalker’s Grand Return

By Vanessa Armstrong
/Film
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of The Mandalorian season 2 had a big reveal. If you know (or read the headline for this article), you know. It might not as big as the reveal at the end of the show’s first episode (it’s hard to beat Grogu), but it’s a big reveal nonetheless. I’m talking, of course, about a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) showing up and saving the day.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Peter Cushing
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Kurt Russell
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Disney Gallery#The Mandalorian#Digital De Aging Through#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Loki’ Will Return for Season 2 at Disney Plus, Marvel Reveals in the Last Episode of First Season

Marvel has revealed that there will indeed be a second season of “Loki” via an insert in a post credits scene in the final episode of season 1. At the 42 minutes and 48 seconds mark of the episode, it says simply: “Loki will return in season 2.” No further details were provided regarding the next season of the series that stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. “Loki” is the third series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. The first was the acclaimed “WandaVision,” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, which earned 23 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. The second,...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Mandalorian

It’s been seven months since the second season finale of The Mandalorian came out on Disney+, and while everyone agreed to respect the concerns of the spoiler-phobic at the time, Disney has announced a new Disney Gallery behind-the-scenes special that will reveal all of the secrets of Din Djarin’s climactic confrontation with Moff Gideon and his Dark Troopers—not to mention the eventual fate of little Grogu, whose magic blood hopefully has nothing to do with The Rise Of Skywalker.
Movies/Film

Turning Red: Release Date, Cast and More

New Pixar movies are always cause for excitement. Whatever the final outcome may be, a glance at the behind-the-scenes process proves that the immensely talented team of artists and storytellers never give anything less than 110%. Up next on the docket is Turning Red, a story about a teenage girl with a penchant for turning into a giant red panda at the first sign of stress. You should probably be sold on that extremely relatable hook alone, but here’s everything you need to know about this animated flick anyway.
Movies/Film

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Coming From ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

Hot on the heels of the news that WandaVision scored a whopping 23 Emmy nominations comes a little piece of info that may be of interest to Star Trek fans. Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions have reportedly beamed up Matt Shakman, who helmed all eight episodes of WandaVision, to direct the next Star Trek movie.
Movies/Film

24% of People We Polled Think This is the Worst ‘Star Wars’ Movie – and We Actually Agree

People are pretty passionate about Star Wars. Those movies about events that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, really get some fans riled up. Naturally, there’s been a lot of arguments online in the past few years about which Star Wars flick is the worst, in part due to extremely mixed receptions to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. So we figured it might be fun to issue a survey and ask a bunch of people which Star Wars movie was the absolute worst. Everybody and their mother has made some kind of Star Wars ranking, but we’re here to give you an unofficial group selection.
Movies/Film

‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor Vanessa Marshall on Making Her Surprise Return as Hera Syndulla in ‘The Bad Batch’ [Interview]

Vanessa Marshall has been a part of the Star Wars family for a long time now. As the voice of Hera Syndulla, she burst onto the scene with Star Wars Rebels and the character keeps making appearances. She featured prominently in the short lived Forces of Destiny cartoon, she has appeared in books like A New Dawn and the Alphabet Squadron series, she’s featured in comics and video games. She even made a vocal cameo (though her ship was seen) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She’s popped up everywhere, so it’s still amazing that it came as a surprise that she popped up in The Bad Batch this last week. There hasn’t been any storytelling during this era of Hera’s life, as a child learning her way in a world dominated by the Empire.
ComicsTVOvermind

Proof that Thor is a Jedi

Okay, stop laughing first, and then let’s get down to it since this is pretty funny and could prove, maybe, that Thor IS one of the MCU’s closest beings to a Jedi and that Banner is just jealous. The Force lightning is a great argument save for the fact that it would either make Thor on the same level as Yoda, which he might think he is, or it would make him a Sith lord since like it or not, the Sith are about the only ones that are often trained in Force lightning, though there have been Jedi that could harness and redirect it. If Thor could move more than Mjolnir by holding his hand out that might be impressive, but to be fair he can call Stormbreaker as well, so there’s that. But coming from a family of space wizards is kind of a valid claim since even though the Asgardian deities don’t call themselves wizards, they are capable of doing rather incredible things. In the comics, their power was even greater since Odin could lay the smackdown on Thor and he was one of the most powerful forces in the galaxy.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill addresses surprise Luke Skywalker cameo, says questions will be answered

Mark Hamill has revealed how he kept his surprise cameo in The Mandalorianseason two finale a secret.The actor appeared as Luke Skywalker – a role he played in the original Star Wars trilogy as well as the Disney sequels – in the Disney Plus spin-off series.Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Hamill was asked about the moment which Fallon described as “one of the coolest TV moments of the year”.“Talk about unexpected!” said Hamill. “I had finished playing that part. I never expected to do it again. I thought if they ever told stories of Luke in...
TV Series/Film

What is the Multiverse? Five Must-See Alternate Timeline TV Episodes to Watch After ‘Loki’

Look, I get it — multiverse storytelling can be confusing. Marvel’s Loki streaming series is only the latest in a long line of stories that plays fast and loose with the idea of multiple or parallel timelines. Loki follows the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) after he gets involved with the Time Variance Authority, or the TVA, as they try to correct problems in individual timelines. This provides us a chance to see lots of variant Lokis (including our favorite chompy green boy) and opens up opportunities for a lot of zany storytelling that doesn’t necessarily have to impact the primary timeline.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Mark Hamill Says He’s Done Secret Cameos in Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie Since 2015

C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels may be the only actor to appear in every movie in the “Star Wars” canon so far (yep, he has a cameo as Tak in “Solo”), but Mark Hamill is trailing him at a close second. A recent tweet from Wookieepedia observed that Mark Hamill voiced the droid bartender EV-9D9 on the wildly popular, Emmy-nominated series “The Mandalorian,” in which he also rebooted his role as Luke Skywalker. In response, Hamill, ever the active voice on Twitter, responded, “Did you know… I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?” See the tweet below. (Via Uproxx.)
Movies/Film

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Adds Another Certified Badass to the Cast With Antonio Banderas

We’re aware of the general consensus surrounding Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. But how can anyone not be intrigued by whatever director James Mangold is up to with the legacy sequel to the legacy sequel to the original, iconic Indiana Jones trilogy that was never really meant to support the weight of a full-blown, decades-spanning franchise? (Fine, after saying all that out loud, the skepticism is maybe a little deserved.)
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Is Gina Carano Returning to ‘The Mandalorian’ or Not?

Could Gina Carano be returning to The Mandalorian on Disney Plus?. A cryptic tweet of some intergalactic art has some media outlets speculating that the ‘cancelled’ Cara Dune actress might return to the Star Wars galaxy. The artwork comes from the digital artist Stuz0r, according to Cinema Blend. It doesn’t...
TV Series/Film

Spoiler Discussion: ‘Loki’ Episode 6 “For All Time. Always”

On the July 14, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor and senior writer Brad Oman to have a spoiler-heavy discussion about Loki episode 6 “For All Time. Always.”. In The Spoiler Room: Loki episode 6 “For All Time. Always”. The Problem...

Comments / 0

Community Policy