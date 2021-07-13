Windmill Vitamins Donates $1.3M in Hand Sanitizer to Clean the World to Help Communities in Need

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, received a considerable donation of 299,520 units of EnviroPure hand sanitizer for distribution to people in need via their Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program and Soap Saves Lives Box Program. The hand sanitizer has an MSRP of $4.49, valuing the donation at just over $1.3M. Windmill Vitamins, one of the largest distributors of nutritional products is covering 100% of the donated product. In addition, Lotus Light Enterprises, Inc. a wholesale distributor of health and body care merchandise, is donating $8,000 in freight costs to have the hand sanitizer delivered to Clean the World’s global headquarters located in Orlando, Florida.