Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

EZtol 2.1 by Sigmetrix Now Supports Ability to Read PMI for SOLIDWORKS CAD Models

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

EZtol adds ability to read PMI for SOLIDWORKS and other ease of use enhancements. Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their release of EZtol 2.1. This new version builds on the recent release of 2.0 supporting NX and CATIA models that provided a much simpler interface and smaller download to add the ability to read PMI data, tolerance information defined with the CAD part files, for SOLIDWORKS, and offers these new highlights for all supported CAD systems:

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solidworks#Pmi#Cad#Gps#Mbe#Pmi#Solidworks Cad#Nx#Stackup Analysis Program#Eztol#Catia V5 6#Ptc#Gd T Gps#Mbe#Mbd Consulting#Eztol Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams Multi-Geo support now available

Microsoft today announced the general availability of Microsoft Teams Multi-Geo support. With Microsoft 365 Multi-Geo, organizations using Microsoft Teams can now provision and store data at rest in the geo locations of their choice. This will help them meet data residency requirements. In a Multi-Geo environment, an organization’s Microsoft 365...
HealthMedicalXpress

Improved business models needed if eHealth companies are to support older people effectively

New sustainable and scalable business models must be created if eHealth companies are to deliver effective health and social care services for older people. A new research paper, by Professor Feng Li, explores the need to fix the slow and fragmented developments in eHealth. The paper has a particular focus on electronically provided healthcare devices and services that deliver care to the home and support extended independent living, and how changes would improve the well-being and welfare of older people, their relatives, and their caregivers.
ComputersThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

SOLIDWORKS Support Monthly News – July 2021

Welcome to the new edition of the SOLIDWORKS Support Monthly News! This monthly news blog is co-authored by members of the SOLIDWORKS Technical Support teams worldwide. Troubleshooting Tip: Why particular annotation view is not available in the list of possible annotations views?. By Mario Iocco. Frequently, a user wants to...
Softwaregoodmenproject.com

Where to Learn 3D CAD

— 3D CAD software is an extremely useful tool in the field of engineering and design. It can be used for designing, modeling, prototyping, and many other purposes. However, it’s not as simple to use as regular 2D CAD programs like AutoCAD or SketchUp. This post will go over some places where you can take 3d cad courses to learn more about this software!
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

'CADSketchNet' -- An Annotated Sketch dataset for 3D CAD Model Retrieval with Deep Neural Networks

Ongoing advancements in the fields of 3D modelling and digital archiving have led to an outburst in the amount of data stored digitally. Consequently, several retrieval systems have been developed depending on the type of data stored in these databases. However, unlike text data or images, performing a search for 3D models is non-trivial. Among 3D models, retrieving 3D Engineering/CAD models or mechanical components is even more challenging due to the presence of holes, volumetric features, presence of sharp edges etc., which make CAD a domain unto itself. The research work presented in this paper aims at developing a dataset suitable for building a retrieval system for 3D CAD models based on deep learning. 3D CAD models from the available CAD databases are collected, and a dataset of computer-generated sketch data, termed 'CADSketchNet', has been prepared. Additionally, hand-drawn sketches of the components are also added to CADSketchNet. Using the sketch images from this dataset, the paper also aims at evaluating the performance of various retrieval system or a search engine for 3D CAD models that accepts a sketch image as the input query. Many experimental models are constructed and tested on CADSketchNet. These experiments, along with the model architecture, choice of similarity metrics are reported along with the search results.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Plataine Announces Practimum-Optimum™ - A Breakthrough AI Algorithm For Optimizing Production Scheduling

Self-learning algorithm achieves unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs and schedule practicalization. Plataine, a leading provider of Industrial IoT (IIoT) and AI-based software for manufacturing optimization, announced today the release of Practimum-Optimum™: a breakthrough AI algorithm for optimizing production scheduling, which takes manufacturing planning and scheduling to the next level by combining unprecedented levels of optimized KPIs with a practical, robust planning application. Plataine’s Production Scheduler is part of Plataine’s TPO (Total Production Optimization), cloud-based suite of interconnected applications, integrating production scheduling with shop-floor operations management, while optimizing all production resources such as materials, equipment and tools.
ComputersThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Six SOLIDWORKS Solutions – PDM Part II

Next chapter in “Six SOLIDWORKS solutions”, this time with the subtitle PDM Part II. In this blogpost I will cover some more SOLIDWORKS solutions that i have come across in my works as a technical supporter at PLMGroup. Some of them are trouble shooting tips, some of them are tips...
TechnologyTimes Union

Ultra Librarian Partners with Vishay to Provide FREE 3D Vishay CAD Models for Download from UltraLibrarian.com

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Ultra Librarian® (http://www.ultralibrarian.com), the world’s largest free cloud-based CAD library provider, today announced its partnership with Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. to provide free symbols, footprints, and 3D models for download from ultralibrarian.com in over 30 CAD formats. “Ultra Librarian users can now download new, up-to-date...
Computerslinode.com

LKE Now Supporting Kubernetes v1.21.1

We understand how important it is to make sure version upgrades are released to users as quickly as possible and make this effort an ongoing priority. We plan for it, allocate resources, and continually aim to shorten the time from release to support on our products. In April 2021, Kubernetes...
Businessgisuser.com

PMI certification brochure

PMP Training in Hyderabad is considered to be a great start for all the professionals so that they can acquire the best skills and get certified into the world of people very efficiently. There are several kinds of changes in the course topics of the project management field which is...
MarketsInfoworld

How to support a subscription business: Powering the recurring revenue model

Over the past few years, the B2B sector has seen an explosion in the use of subscription business models. But while 70% of business leaders say these will be key to their future success, less than 10% are generating any significant revenue from them. Learn what it takes to build a thriving subscription business - and what pitfalls to avoid.
Electronicsinavateonthenet.net

Samsung’s The Wall 2021 model now shipping

Samsung has announced the launch of its The Wall modular display, unveiling the 2021 model with 120Hz frame rates and integrated AI processing technology. A micro AI processor is included to analyse and optimise each frame of video by using up to 16 different neural network models, capable of upscaling picture quality to 8K resolution.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Lizard logic, Abbyy NeoML open source library adds Python

Abbyy didn’t let the summer slowdown ‘silly season’ dampen its news cycle too much, the ‘digital intelligence company’ announced an update for NeoML, its cross-platform open source machine learning library. With a heritage in document management and data intelligence, Abbyy has in recent years extends its (application and service) products...
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
SoftwareEmbedded.com

New ML-based tool offers automated chip design flow optimization

Cadence Design Systems has introduced a new tool that uses machine learning (ML) to drive the Cadence RTL-to-signoff implementation flow, delivering what it said is up to 10X productivity and 20% PPA improvements. There’s no debating the fact that chip design is getting more and more complex as customers demand...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Sonic Sound Block™ Panels: The latest commercial innovation from Lamvin

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Lamvin, a manufacturer of premium acoustical products, has introduced a new acoustical solution to market: Sonic Sound Block™ Panels. Noise barrier wall panels offering superior sound absorption and noise blocking performance, the Sonic Sound Block offering was created in response to today’s modern, open commercial office designs, helping to ensure privacy and mitigate the likelihood of confidential conversations from being overheard.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Transcard Launches Smart Disburse Platform Offering Businesses, Banks, and FinTechs a Fast and Seamless Way to Pay Suppliers and Individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, announced today the launch of its Smart Disburse platform which enables businesses, banks, and FinTechs to easily pay suppliers and individuals using any payment type or payment rail. Smart Disburse is a unique SaaS solution...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Aragon Identifies 15 Major Vendors in the Intelligent Contact Center Market

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Aragon Research identifies fifteen major providers in its third annual Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs), 2021, published today. The report states that the ICC market is in the midst of consolidation as the demand for intelligent contact centers has grown during the pandemic.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dremio Cloud empowers self-service and interactive analytics on the data lake

Dremio announced its cloud-native SQL-based data lakehouse service, Dremio Cloud. Purpose-built for the cloud, Dremio Cloud makes cloud data lakes 10x easier, while delivering infinite scale and security. Dremio Cloud enables organizations of any size to leverage a no-copy open data architecture that eliminates the need to copy data into expensive and proprietary data warehouses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy