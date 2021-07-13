Physicist, philosopher receive Vilas honors
University of Wisconsin–Madison professors Francis Halzen and Steven Nadler have been named Vilas Research Professors. Created “for the advancement of learning,” Vilas Research Professorships are granted to faculty with proven research ability and unusual qualifications and promise. The recipients of the award have contributed significantly to the research mission of the university, and are recognized both nationally and internationally.news.wisc.edu
