Boston, MA

The 2021 Global Wellness Summit Pivots to Boston, Massachusetts-The World's Leading Health and Wellness Ecosystem

Stamford Advocate
 12 days ago

MIAMI (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The Global Wellness Summit (GWS), the foremost gathering of international leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global wellness economy, today announced a new location and dates for its 2021 conference. Originally to be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, in mid-November, it will now take place in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 30 through December 3 at the stunning, five-star Encore Boston Harbor—a Wynn property. The 2022 Summit will be held in Tel Aviv in the fall of next year.

