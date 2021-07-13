Cancel
Business

JPMorgan Says ‘Fun To Be The Disrupter' In Fintech Growth Push

By Max Reyes
fa-mag.com
 14 days ago

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is betting recent fintech deals will drive an expansion of its consumer business overseas -- even as rival firms bring operations closer to home. The bank has previously shied away from adopting a branch-based strategy abroad, but now sees an opportunity to increase its international footprint digitally. The New York-based firm recently acquired U.K. digital wealth manager Nutmeg Saving and Investment and agreed to buy a 40% stake in C6 Bank of Brazil.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Business
Retail
Economy
