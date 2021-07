The San Diego Padres will play the second game of their four-game series against the Miami Marlins in LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). San Diego is now at 56-42 after a 3-2 win in the first round of a doubleheader versus Atlanta on Wednesday, but the final match of the series was postponed due to rainfall in the fifth inning. The Padres are 5 1/2 matches behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.