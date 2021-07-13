Backstage Notes On WWE Plans For Money In The Bank Weekend And Return To Touring
WWE reportedly has big things planned for their return to touring this weekend. The ThunderDome is officially behind WWE and now the company will return to the road this Friday with SmackDown in Houston. The Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Ft. Worth, and Monday’s RAW will take place in Dallas. You can click here for the current list of WWE tour dates through September.www.wrestlinginc.com
Comments / 0