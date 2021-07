Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, offers a unique 7-bedroom new construction estate with architecture and design by Greg Busch. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties presents an incredibly rare modern luxury estate on a stunning 7-acre lot in Buckhead, Atlanta offered for $9,800,000. This transitional new construction estate offers original architecture and design from Greg Busch and his esteemed team of architects, making it a unique luxury space with a combination of careful detail and modern technology. Completed in 2021 and designed for open living, 4725 Northside Drive features high ceilings, large rooms, unique arched entryways, and custom iron windows and doors that bring the outside in so the beautiful backyard views can be enjoyed from nearly every room.