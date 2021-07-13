Cancel
Science

An Underwater Archaeologist's Guide To Wisconsin's 'Shipwreck Coast'

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Michigan will soon have its first national marine sanctuary, and it’s teeming with shipwrecks. Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration designated a swath of water between Milwaukee and Green Bay as the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary – aptly named because it contains the remains of 36 known shipwrecks, and perhaps dozens more that have yet to be explored.

