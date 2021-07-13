Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashtabula by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ashtabula The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania Western Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andover, or 18 miles southeast of Ashtabula, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Conneaut, Edinboro, Girard, North Kingsville, Albion, Andover, Linesville, Adamsville, Pymatuning Central, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Atlantic, Lake City, Kingsville, Pierpont, Cherry Valley, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Cranesville and Jamestown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH