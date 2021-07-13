Flood Advisory issued for Geauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geauga The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Geauga County in northeastern Ohio * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Middlefield and Parkman. Additional rainfall of 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.