Canada is thinking big heading into the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, and it will need to avoid being upset by tiny Martinique in the teams' group-stage opener Sunday in Kansas City. Canada won the Gold Cup title in 1985 and 2000, and it is atop the second tier of favorites, far behind Mexico and the USA, to win it this year. The Canucks dominated weak competition in World Cup qualifying and come in having won six in a row, all by wide margins. Martinique has not played a match since finishing second in its Nations League group in 2019 to qualify for this event.