Sheriff’s office costs approved by commissioners

The Johnson County Commissioners Court on Friday voted to hire AUI Partners to perform renovations at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Commissioners previously hired AUI, a Fort Worth company, to oversee renovation of the Burleson Sub Courthouse, a project that is underway.

Commissioners in voting to hire AUI also accepted a guaranteed maximum price of $2,666,605 for renovations at the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office, like the Burleson Sub Courthouse, had become overcrowded and outdated over the years. Among other changes to the 24,000 square foot sheriff’s office building, the project calls for renovation of a storage area into spaces for meeting and training rooms as well as new office space for detectives. Other changes will improve the flow of the building, which Sheriff Adam King and others describe as a maze in its current state.

County Judge Roger Harmon last month suggested holding off on the project given the recent rising cost of building materials. He and commissioners ultimately decided to move ahead now so as not to face the possibility of even higher costs should they wait until a later date.

Commissioner Larry Woolley voted to hire AUI but voiced concern over “horror stories he hears everyday over builders withdrawing from contracts” because of rising materials costs and asked AUI President Dustin Stiffler what protects the county from a similar fate.

“Me signing this contract,” Stiffler answered. “Because remember, that means I’m guaranteeing that price. That price stays the same unless you all come back and change the scope of the project.

“It’s a volatile market yes, but by signing this contract for this guaranteed maximum price the risk is on me.”

Stiffler added that AUI recently ran into problems with a supplier on another, unrelated, project and wound up going elsewhere, paying substantially more and eating the cost.

Work on the project should begin soon, Stiffler added.

Johnson County Public Works Manager Josh Green reported that — outside challenges in installing an elevator, which are being addressed — renovation of the Burleson Sub Courthouse continues on schedule. That project calls for expansion into the building’s vacant second floor to relieve overcrowding on the ground floor.

Jail learning

Commissioners approved budget additions to cover the salary of a full-time inmate education rehabilitation coordinator and three part-time inmate job skills instructors.

Proceeds from the jail’s commissary will fund the positions rather than taxpayer dollars, King said.

The goal, King said, is to allow inmates to work toward their GED and/or pursue other educational opportunities in hopes of increasing their job skills and decreasing recidivism rates.

The three part-time instructors, King added, teach the inmates beekeeping and gardening skills, programs King developed in conjunction with Johnson County’s Extension Office.

“I was talking with [Johnson County Extension Agent for Agricultural and Natural Resources Justin Hale] about how 4-H programs and those skills help young people grow into better adults,” King said. “And we thought well, why couldn’t we do that with inmates?”

Under the recently started programs most inmates qualify for participation save the most violent and/or escape risk offenders.

“We can’t make them participate, of course,” King said. “It’s a volunteer deal, but we’ve had no shortage of volunteers. They like to get out.”

Fenced areas of the jail within the inner not outer perimeter fenced areas of the jails are used.

“All those smaller plots of land we have around the jail have now been turned into gardens and the area for beekeeping,” King said.

The program so far looks to be a success.

“One of the welcome side effects I hadn’t considered is that violence is way down in our jail,” King said. “The inmates like to get out and look forward to participating in these activities and so they don’t want to get in trouble and have to stay inside. Another positive is that the gardens are putting food in our jail kitchen so we’re saving a little money on food costs.

“The goal of the gardening and beekeeping, and the educational programs, is to try to send these people out the doors with some skills, sense of responsibility and work ethic so they can move on to something productive and hopefully not come back to our jail.”

Commissioners last year approved King’s request for an extension of the county’s contract with Global Tel*Link, the company that provides inmate telephone service.

Under the extension, Global Tel*Link agreed to provide tables, similar to iPads, capable of video telephone calls, email transmissions and other services including GED prep courses and other classes and programs such as anger management and self-help programs.

Inmate call fees will fund those programs rather than taxpayer dollars, King said.

King added that the pads do not allow unfettered access to the internet and that they only enable inmates to contact those who have agreed to receive calls or emails.