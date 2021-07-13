Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crawford; Erie The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Ashtabula County in northeastern Ohio Southwestern Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania Western Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andover, or 18 miles southeast of Ashtabula, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Conneaut, Edinboro, Girard, North Kingsville, Albion, Andover, Linesville, Adamsville, Pymatuning Central, Harmonsburg, Pymatuning North, Atlantic, Lake City, Kingsville, Pierpont, Cherry Valley, Conneautville, Conneaut Lake, Cranesville and Jamestown. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jamestown, PA
City
Edinboro, PA
City
Girard, PA
City
Conneaut Lake, PA
City
Lake City, PA
City
Adamsville, PA
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
City
Atlantic, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy