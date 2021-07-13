LAX police chief kicks off Sheriff’s campaign with robust support from South Bay mayors

LOS ANGELES, CA — On the heels of entering the 2022 race for Los Angeles County Sheriff yesterday and releasing his launch ad, “For Good,” along with five high profile endorsements from state lawmakers, today LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo received the coveted support of six Mayors representing cities in L.A. County, including Inglewood, Compton, Torrance, Carson, Lawndale, and Redondo Beach.