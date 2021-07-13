Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Show your Grit & Grind: How to try out for Grizzlies entertainment teams like the Grizz Girls & Claw Crew

localmemphis.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting open tryouts for performers for the Live Entertainment teams for the 2021-22 season. The teams perform at home games and represent the Grizzlies at events across the Mid-South. The open casting call is for all ages and backgrounds for the Grizz Girls,...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grizzlies#The Grizz Girls Claw#The Memphis Grizzlies#Live Entertainment#Entertainment Teams#Grannies Grandpas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Memphis Grizzlies: This Jaren Jackson Jr. trade hypothetical went too far

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images) Two posts in a row with trade hypotheticals involving Jaren Jackson...
NBAchatsports.com

Grizzlies: The positives and negatives attached to extending Grayson Allen

Grayson Allen, Memphis Grizzlies (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) The Memphis Grizzlies have quite a few players who will be approaching the end of their contracts. As a result, it’s time to start considering whether or not they will be extending certain players. The most notable player is Jaren Jackson...
NBAchatsports.com

Do the Memphis Grizzlies have the best retro logo in all of sports?

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Among all of the chaos between the end of the Memphis Grizzlies season, the start of the offseason, and the exciting NBA Finals, a more simple debate has emerged on social media. Who has the best retro logo in professional...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Pelicans trade is focused on Brandon Ingram

From 2010 to 2017, the Memphis Grizzlies were always known to be a playoff threat in the Western Conference, but they were never able to “get over the hump” and make it to the NBA Finals. They made it as far as the Western Conference Finals in 2013, but they got swept by the San Antonio Spurs that year.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Grizzlies: This trade hypothetical involving JJJ changes everything

Before I get into this Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors trade, I want to make it as clear as possible that this is not a trade hypothetical that I have drawn up. Rather, this was a trade hypothetical drawn up by NBA Analysis Net, a site that comes up with a handful of these. To reiterate, I did not come up with this trade.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

3 Powerful Superteams That Could Be Created Next Season

The Brooklyn Nets are the closest squad to being a superteam in the NBA right now. With Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant slated to be teammates next year, the Nets should be heavily favored to win the championship in 2022. The Lakers and Warriors are very close to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s fiancee: Kay’La Hanson

Damian Lillard is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. But, he’s also a huge family man who takes pride in having three beautiful children with Kay’La Hanson, his long-time girlfriend and now fiancee. In this post, we’ll be taking a look at Kay’La Hanson and who exactly she is other than the partner of an NBA superstar.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy