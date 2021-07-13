Due to Popular Demand, Sting to Join Greensboro Symphony for an Additional Performance in November 2021
GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2021) — Composer, singer, author, actor, and activist, Sting is one of the world's most renowned and distinctive artists. Not surprising, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s (GSO) fall 2021 performance with Sting has received overwhelming attention and due to high demand, the GSO is excited to announce a second concert date has been added in November!www.yesweekly.com
