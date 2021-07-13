Cancel
Letter to the editor: In response to Susan Estrich

Cecil Daily
 12 days ago

My letter is in response to the “Mask-Free” article submitted by Susan Estrich in the July 9th, 2021 paper. I am baffled by mainstream folks who have unfound judgements of people who are not vaccinated. Susan Estrich wrote an editorial on July 9, 2021 and her opinions made my head tilt to the side in a Tina Fey “Really?” way. Her editorial comes on the heels of last weeks’ Bloomberg radio show calling non-vaccinated people rural and influenced by social media. My opinion is typically shared with others… I am never as “unique” or “odd” as I think.

